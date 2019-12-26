Ratna Pathak Shah's 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' & Other Series Which Proved Her Acting Prowess

Best known for her work in theatre, television and Bollywood films, Ratna Pathak Shah rose to prominence, when she appeared in the hit TV serial Idhar Udhar in the 1980s. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career. Ratna Pathak Shah has portrayed supporting roles in movies like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Golmaal 3, and Kapoor & Sons followed by the widely acclaimed black-comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha. Here is a list of the actor’s most successful ventures throughout her career.

Also Read | Siddaramaiah Slams BJP's Bharat Ratna Proposal For Veer Savarkar

Idhar Udhar

First aired on Doordarshan in 1985, Idhar Udhar chronicles the story of the lives of Sunita, an air hostess and Poonam, an advertisement executive. Helmed by Anand Mahendroo, the much-acclaimed serial starred the real-life sisters, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Ratna Pathak Shah. Later, Anand Mahendroo also launched a sequel to the series under the banner of Advance Entertainment Network Ltd with the original star cast, including the Pathak sisters and Liliput, along with Bhavana Balsavar.

Also Read | Bollywood, A Reflection Of Society: Ratna Pathak Shah

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in the leading roles, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai revolves around the life of a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. Produced by Hats Off Productions, the much-loved comedy daily soap was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai involves interactions among the city's elite and their perceived notions of the shortcomings and failings of middle-class society.

Also Read | Ratna Pathak's Kapoor & Sons, The Perfect Murder & Others Movies That Proved Her Prowess

Selection Day

Produced by Anil Kapoor and Anand Tucker, Selection Day follows the life of two brothers Radha and Manju who are raised by their cricket-obsessed father and meet their rival Javed. Starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shiv Pandit, Parul Gulati and Akshay Oberoi in the leading roles, the show first premiered on December 28, 2019, on Netflix. Reportedly, Selection Day is based on Aravind Adiga's 2016 novel of the same name.

Also Read | Ratna Pathak's Kapoor & Sons, The Perfect Murder & Others Movies That Proved Her Prowess

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.