Raveena Tandon Calls Daughter's Car-jam "a Normal Feature At Thadani Household"; Watch

Indian actor Raveena Tandon recently took to her Instagram handle to repost her daughter Rasha Thadani's post. In the video, Rasha and her father, Anil Thadani, were jamming on the song Astronaut In The Ocean by Masked Wolf. Apparently, the two were driving to Rasha's school for her Spanish examination.

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha's car jam

In the caption, Raveena wrote 'just another car ride with the Thadanis â˜ ï¸ðŸ˜‚ .......... A normal feature at the #thadanihousehold ðŸ˜‚ To unwind before giving a Spanish oral exam. A drive to school #10thboards #boardexam #intimesofcorona physical exams in the midst of a pandemic.' Although, class 10th board exams got cancelled on April 14, 2021, owing to surging COVID-19 cases.

Fans who are always drooling over Raveena Tandon's Instagram post could not keep calm this time either. They showered their love for Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha. Meghna Malaney, Raveena's family member, commented on the post while reminiscing some old days. She wrote 'Hahaha..I remember our late night ice cream drives before exams...This is how we Roll ðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜ŽðŸ˜Ž Lovee It !!!'.

Raveena Tandon with her daughter

Raveena Tandon often shares pictures with her daughter Rasha. On March 16, 2021, Rasha turned 16 years old, and to celebrate the occasion, Raveena shared three different posts filled with Rasha's photos. She shared several childhood pictures of her daughter. In the caption, Raveena wrote 'When, just when did you grow up so fast ... 16, my lil baby. My kind sweet, affectionate, compassionate, caring Lil girl, @officialrashathadani Happy 16th baby!'.

In December 2020, Raveena also made a reel video with her daughter on viral audio. The video went viral and gained over six million views. In her caption, Raveena Tandon wrote 'loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out!ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜˜'.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena Tandon will be featured in several big-budget movies. Upcoming Raveena Tandon's movies include the anticipated film K. G. F. Chapter 2 and the Netflix film Aranyak. In the film Aranyak, she will play a cop.

