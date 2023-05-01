Raveena Tandon Dances To The Popular Song Ek Do Teen, Madhuri Dixit Reacts

Raveena Tandon, who recently received Padma Shri from the President of India, channeled her inner Madhuri Dixit and danced to the peppy beats of the iconic song Ek Do Teen. The Andaz Apna Apna actress posted the video on her Instagram handle and wished her fans across the globe a belated International World Dance Day. The actress grooved to Madhuri Dixit's song on her shoot sets.

Sharing the clip, the actress captioned, "Masti on the sets while we Shoot ! Channelling my inner Madhuri on a belated international world dance day! The queen of all that no one can match! @madhuridixitnene ♥️ I love you." In the video, the Mohra actress can be seen performing the hook steps of Ek Do Teen. She nailed every beat of the song and had a blast while shooting the video. She was seen wearing a warm tone shirt paired with a tassel skirt. Soon after the actress made the post, Madhuri Dixit took to Raveena's comments section to post her reaction.

The Kalank actress commented on Raveena Tandon's post, "OMG! Just saw this. How fabulous are you 😍 Loved the dancing 👏 and you," followed by emojis. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "Your title might be a Fact but for fans one is dhakh dhakh girl and the other Mast Mast girl ....so girls keep ruling the world," with emojis. On the other hand, another fan commented, "still the same energy of 90's. Fabulous. That era i so wish could come back. ❤️ @officialraveenatandon always one amongst my favourite," followed by a crown emoji. Check the post below:

About the song Ek Do Teen

The song from Madhuri Dixit's film Tezaab, titled Ek Do Teen, was a massive hit back in the 90s. The entire country grooved to this song and the actress became a sensation. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik and choreographed by Saroj Khan. It was later used in the film Baaghi 2.