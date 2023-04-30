Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rohit Shetty Attend Event For 100th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi addressed Indians on Sunday in the 100th episode of his popular monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. In Mumbai, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty were among the special guests who listened to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in the Raj Bhavan. Pictures of them from the venue were shared online by All India Radio News.

After attending the special event, the three Bollywood personalities spoke about PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat show, how it has impacted them, and how they felt about being invited to be a part of the 100th episode. "Modi ji wanted to stay connected with people, that is the sign of a great leader...I felt very fortunate that I was called here," Shahid told ANI. Check out a video below.

Madhuri Dixit said, "He's such a big leader, he saying something and taking time out for the people. He's trying to understand their problems which is amazing. He's reaching different kinds of people in small towns and villages. He's doing such great work, highlighting those that many aren't really aware of, and bringing their heroism to the forefront." Rohit Shetty added, "I felt inspired, if one leader can show us the right path, there is nothing impossible."

More about Mann Ki Baat

The monthly programme, Mann Ki Baat was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme has garnered a massive following across the world.