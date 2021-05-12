Raveena Tandon Digs Out A "priceless Gem" From Rishi Kapoor And Neetu’s Wedding

The demise of Rishi Kapoor last year was a huge blow to the Hindi film industry. One person who has been vocal in letting her feeling of loss being known is actor Raveena Tandon. She had shared a close bond with Rishi Kapoor and his family. On May 11, 2021, the actor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from Rishi Kapoor’s wedding. This picture is apparently one that Rishi Kapoor had asked Raveena Tandon for and she could not find it while he was still alive.

Raveena Tandon finds a picture from Rishi Kapoor's wedding

The picture itself is an old monochromatic picture that has experienced the ravages of time. It is grainy and not all too clear but the smiling faces of everyone present come through clearly. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor is standing alongside his bride Neetu Kapoor and by his leg, fans can see Raveena Tandon. She is a child in the picture who seems to be very happy to be close to her ‘Chintu uncle’. The picture also shows other stalwarts of the Hindi film industry standing around the new couple.

Alongside the picture, Raveena Tandon wrote a note which expressed her regret for not being able to find the picture earlier. She said that Rishi Kapoor had asked for the picture to be added in his autobiography but she had lost the original. She said she wished she had found the picture earlier and would have been able to give it to Rishi Kapoor. Even though she found the picture a little too late, she said she was happy to have gotten it and would always treasure it. She also thanked Juhi Babbar who had actually found the copy of the picture and shared it with Raveena Tandon.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram followers were really happy to see the picture. They said that the picture was a priceless gem that needed to be treasured. People also recognised the others in the picture and reminisced their contribution to the film industry. Most people thanked her for sharing the picture with the public and allowing them to view this absolute gem of a picture. The picture received 33.8k likes and 204 comments in under a day and is still counting.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.