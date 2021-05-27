Raveena Tandon Dresses Up For 'night Out' From Family Room To Dining Room

Raveena Tandon recently took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures in which she can be seen all dressed with nowhere to go. Sharing selfies, in her caption, she wrote that she was dressed up for a night out from the family room to the dining room. She also urged her fans to stay home and safe.

Raveena Tandon dressed up for dinner in the dining room

Raveena shared close-up pictures in which she can be seen wearing black attire and opted for a pair of glasses. She left her hair loose and wore red lipstick. She added a nose ring and small earrings to her look and struck numerous poses towards the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “#dressingup for dinner. A lipstick night . Night out from the family room to the dining room #stayhomestaysafe.” Fans were left in awe and dropped comments such as, “Mam looking gorgeous,” “Beautiful always..raveena..” “Looking very nice.” Have a look at Raveena Tandon's photos below.

Earlier, Raveena shared yet another set of pictures in which she is seen posing in an open space while wearing grey shorts, a white t-shirt and a pink face mask. She left her hair loose and took selfies of herself in various poses and also added a video of a tree that was bearing fruits. In the caption, she wrote, “Take me to the greens.” Check out her post below.

Raveena Tandon's upcoming film

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will soon be seen in the upcoming film KGF Chapter 2. The movie is directed by Prashanth Neel and will star Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. Raveena will be playing the important role of a politician in the movie. It is a sequel to the 2018 film and the action thriller film is slated to release on July 16, 2021, in the Kannada language and also in dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The actor will also be seen in a web series titled Aranyak that will stream on Netflix. And another web series titled Legacy co-starring Akshaye Khanna. Take a look at the latest teaser of KFG Chapter 2 below.

