Raveena Tandon Feels Bad About The Lack Of Social Media In The '90s

Raveena Tandon is an actor who has been working in Bollywood for over two decades. She is well known for her beauty and her active social media presence. Recently, in a talk show called Love Laugh Live, Raveena spoke in length about several topics. One such topic was the absence of social media in the '90s.

Raveena Tandon on not having social media in the '90s

Social media is often considered as both a blessing and a curse. It allows people to communicate with friends, family and loved ones irrespective of their location in the world. People can also freely share information about themselves and things that interest them on social media platforms. However, social media is also something that can be addictive and can be a negative influence on its users.

On the talk show, Raveena said that she felt bad about the absence of social media in the '90s. Most social media platforms have become prominent only in the current decade and were obviously not present when Raveena first started her career. Raveena said that the saddest thing about the '90s was that there was no social media, so people could never get their point across to a large group for free. Only things that were prominent in the headlines or controversies that became infamous were remembered by people at that time. Raveena also jokingly added that if she had social media in the '90s then she would have "taken the pants off many people".

The 45-year-old actor is now an avid user of all social media platforms and has a large fan following on all her official accounts. Raveena Tandon has around 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Here are a few posts that she has recently shared online.

