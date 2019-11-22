Ananya Panday Shares Her Thoughts About Comparison With Raveena Tandon

Ananya Panday is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Recently another song from the film was released on social media featuring Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. It is the reprised version of 1998’s super hit song Aakhiyon Se Goli Mare. The original song was picturised on one of the most celebrated 90s Bollywood Jodi, the ravishing Raveena Tandon and versatile Govinda. Ananya Panday shared her thoughts about her experience while filming the iconic song, and what made her nervous.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh's New Song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli' Sets Memes Flying

Also Read: Ananya Panday: Take Cues From Pati Patni Aur Woh Actor's

Ananya Panday on matching up with Raveena Tandon

Ananya Panday made an impressive debut this year, with Dharma Production's ambitious venture Student of the Year 2. Her performance in the film was highly lauded by the critics and audience both. Her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Few songs from the film are out and have received a good response from the netizens. Ananya danced like a dream in the latest Aakhiyon Se Goli Mare track.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Shares A Video With Her Sister That We Can All Relate To | Watch

While talking to a leading website Ananya shared her level of excitement to be a part of such an iconic song. Ananya also said that during her childhood days, she used to dance on this track at various parties. In fact, she also used to imitate the hook steps of the song performed by Raveena Tandon and Govinda. Ananya also said she feels very fortunate to be doing her own steps in the recreated version of the song.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Looks Stunning In Her Silver Gown; Latest Instagram Post | Read Here

Furthermore, Ananya added in her interview that working with choreographer Farah Khan was a blast. She further said that the choreographer adds masala, fun, and everything to her songs. She further added that she bonded really well with co-stars Bhumi Kartik during the shoot. The recreated version of the song has already crossed over 22 million views on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.