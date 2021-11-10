Raveena Tandon On Video Showing Jungle Cat Cubs Being Rescued; "It Makes My Day"

Actor Raveena Tandon has been vocal about climate change and the steps we need to take towards better health for the planet via her social media. From talking about the importance of taking care of the planet to sharing videos and anecdotes restoring users' faith in humanity, the actor made use of her huge fan following for a noble cause.

Continuing the saga, the actor shared a video with her followers which was responsible for making her day.

Raveena Tandon shares a video of Jungle cats being rescued

Taking to her Twitter on November 10, the 47-year-old actor reacted to a video showing five jungle cats being successfully rescued by the farmers. The viral thread of videos documenting the rescue process was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who also shared further updates on the cubs. Reacting to the video, the actor tweeted, ''This thread. Makes my day and restores faith, that maybe things aren't that hopeless after all… we have to keep trying.''

This thread . Makes my day and restores faith , that maybe things arent that hopeless after all… we have to keep trying . https://t.co/mILfMNIFtZ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2021

A few hours after sharing the video, Tandon shared a tweet of director Shekhar Kapur, known for helming films like Bandit Queen and Mr. India, highlighting the need to save the planet in order to save mankind. He wrote, ''Lets stop being arrogant! Our need to save the planet is about saving ourselves. Not the planet. For Nature loves an insect, a cockroach, a single virus, a speck of dust, as much as she loves us Everything is part of her creation.''

More on jungle cat cubs rescue operation

Shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, the Twitter thread documented the rescue operation of the five jungle cat cubs and later reunited them with their mother. He wrote, ''All were so small that they could not have been survive without mother. So we decided to reunite them with mother. The area was cordoned off. Where they were found villagers decided to stop harvesting for the time being. And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field.''

And all the five jungle cat cubs were saved. Found by farmers during harvesting in a field. pic.twitter.com/OvKeUNNnJB — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

People were convinced not to do harvesting for that patch. For the time being. All agreed and supported very well. By 2 PM all things were at place. So undisturbed place was provided for remaining day and whole night. pic.twitter.com/BPSg0oKjZi — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

Mother did some overtime but shifted all the cubs to Forest within few hours.



‘Jungle Cat’ (Felis chaus) is a protected species. pic.twitter.com/bm6BPJtCHT — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 10, 2021

On the work front, Raveena Tandon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming series tilted Aranyak. Essaying the role of a police officer, the actor has been ramping up promotions of the series which is set to release on Netflix on December 10.

Image: Instagram/officialraveenatandon/Twitter/@ParveenKaswan