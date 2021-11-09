Raveena Tandon Reveals 'Aranyak' Poster, Release Date; Netflix Unveils Series' New Teaser

Raveena Tandon has not been seen in a major film over the past couple of years. Now, the actor looks at making a return with a bang with two ventures in her kitty. While the actor is playing the role of a former prime minister in KGF: Chapter 2, she is also gearing up to play a police officer in Aranyak.

The Mohra star unveiled the poster of the new venture on Tuesday. The police thriller is gearing up for release on Netflix. The actor was snapped in an intense avatar in the poster.

Raveena Tandon drops poster of Aranyak; promises intense thriller

Raveena dropped the poster of Aranyak on Tuesday. The poster featured an intense look for the actor, dressed in police uniform, with a gun in her hand. Behind her, another police character was featured which is being played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay, also in a similar setting. Apart from the natural setting of a forest, the other notable feature of the poster was a noose for hanging.

"Ek aisi kahaani jiske piche chupe hain kayi aur kahaaniyaan. Jaanna chahte hain aap[sic]," was the caption that Raveena used for her photo, which translated to, 'A story which has many stories behind it. Do you want to know?' It was also shared that the series will be out on Netflix on December 10.

The teaser of the series had been shared in September this year. In the teaser, Raveena seems to be in a dense forest and heads cautiously before she finds Ashutosh Rana's character. He points a gun at her and tells her that 'yesterday was lunar eclipse' and that a character 'feasts on blood.' They then look above their heads while Parambrata's character, too, is looking around with a gun in her hand, while a roar can be heard.

Watch the official teaser here:

Raveena will be making her debut with the show which has been directed by Vinay Vyakul and produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment. She had completed the shooting of the series in February this year. She announced in a post in March that she will be featuring in the show, along with her first look.

(Image: Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)