Raveena Tandon Reveals Her Favourite Things; Uploads A Stunning Post From 'cold Nights'

Actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures and videos showcasing a few of her favourite things. Through the post, the actor has indicated that she loves cold winter nights with a dash of bonfire. In the comments section of the post, her fans have complimented her look and the video while agreeing with her caption.

Raveena Tandon's video reveals 'a few of her favourite things'

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently took to social media to update fans on what she has been up to, lately. In the boomerang video and picture uploaded, the actor can be seen wearing a loose black and white high-neck top with a pair of blue denim. Her hair has been left open with light makeup which adds grace to her attire. She is also wearing a pair of brown leather shoes which go well with the cold atmosphere. The bright bonfire and green background make the picture look more luminous and vibrant.

In the first video posted, Raveena Tandon is seen enjoying the green space with sparkling eyes and an energetic body language. She is standing on top of a wooden seating area, for a better boomerang effect. In the second half of the post, she is gracefully posing next to the bonfire with a sweet smile across her face.

In the caption for the post, Raveena Tandon has spoken about her favourite things and how they make her happy. She has written that cold nights combined with warm bonfire give her a special feeling. In the hashtag for the post, she has taken inspiration from a famous poem and has mentioned these are a few of her favourite things. She has also added a bunch of emotions to express herself better. Have a look at the post on Raveena Tandon's Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, people have complimented her look and her grace which add beauty to everything. A few people have also used a few emotions to put forth their thoughts on the picture and video. Have a look at few of the comments here.

