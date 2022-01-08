Raveena Tandon Shares A Quirky Boomerang To Wish 'KGF 2' Co-star Yash On His B'day; Watch

Superstar Yash is clocking his 36th birthday today, with his fans, close friends and family members sending heartwarming wishes to the KGF actor. Among myriad celebrities, Yash's K.G.F Chapter 2 co-star Raveena Tandon shared a boomerang video, where the duo can be seen in their dapper element with sunglasses on. She further wished him a 'rocking year' ahead.

Yash's upcoming project comes as a sequel to the 2018 action drama of the same name and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is slated to release theatrically in April 2022.

Raveena Tandon wishes KGF 2 co-star Yash on his birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, December 8, the Andaz Apna Apna actor posted the quirky boomerang, where the actors can be seen turning to the camera with their black attire and shades. For the caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday dear @thenameisyash. With all our best wishes and May you have a Rocking year ahead and many more to come #kgfchapter2 #kgf2." Take a look.

Fans of the KGF star flooded the comments section with love-filled emoticons, wishing their 'Rocky Bhai' a 'very happy birthday'. Many also expressed excitement to see the duo on-screen together for the first time.

Much to the excitement of the fans, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 unveiled a new poster featuring the actor in a fierce avatar. His character Rocky could be seen giving a terrific expression while standing beside a 'danger ahead' signboard. With this, Hombale films wrote, "Caution Danger ahead! Happy Birthday Rocking Star".

More on KGF 2

The film, which was earlier scheduled for July 16, 2021 release was postponed owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Yash (Rocky) and Srinidhi Shetty (Reena) have reprised their respective roles, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena were roped in for pivotal roles.

KGF chronicles the most dreaded criminal Rocky and his quest to gain more power in the world. Despite his background, he takes a stand for the poor and fights for the injustices against them. The movie is set for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OFFICIALRAVEENATANDON/ @THENAMEISYASH)