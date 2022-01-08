Yash's Birthday: 'KGF Chapter 2' Makers Wish 'Rocky Bhai' With Fierce Poster; Have A Look

Ahead of the release of Kannada actor, Yash's much-awaited movie, KGF Chapter 2, the makers of the film recently uncovered a new poster of the film featuring the actor. It was delightful for the fans to see the new poster of the film on the occasion of Yash's birthday.

KGF Chapter 2, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, is the upcoming period action drama movie backed by Hombale Films. the movie is set for a theatrical release on 14 April 2022 in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

Fans receive a gift of KGF Chapter 2 new poster on Yash's birthday

As the fans celebrate the Kannada superstar, Yash's birthday and shower him with sweet and heartfelt wishes, the makers of his highly-awaited movie, KGF Chapter 2 left his fans amazed with a new poster of his film. The Hombale Films recently took to their official Twitter handle and unveiled the new poster of the film on Yash's birthday. In the poster, the actor can be seen depicting his fierce avatar while wearing a brown coat with a pair of black pants and a shirt. he can also be seen depicting an intense look on his face while standing next to a signboard that reads 'Caution Danger Ahead.'

Numerous fans took to Twitter and reacted to the latest poster of Yash's upcoming film. Many of them also urged the makers of the film to release a glimpse of the film while some others dropped fire emojis in the comments section to depict how the new poster was fiery with Yash looking super hot in it. Some of them also thanked the makers of the film for sharing such a beautiful gift for them on Yash's birthday while others wished the actor a happy birthday. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to KGF Chapter 2 new poster.

#KGF2onApr14 #KGF2onApr14 We can again watch the same teaser on his birthday and by this we can increase the views and make impossible for other films to break the record. — KShivram (@KShivram4) January 8, 2022

Thank you @hombalefilms for this gift. But we hoped much more with the team of #KGFChpter2 please give us some glimpse or something 🙏 #HBDRockingStarYASH @TheNameIsYash — Sujaysuji (@Sujaysu55945809) January 8, 2022

Happy birthday🎂🎉 My Dear💕💕 Rocking Star⭐ Yash — Rajesh (@Rajesh84629440) January 8, 2022

Image: 'KGF Chapter 2' official poster