Raveena Tandon Shares A Toddler Pic Of Herself; Says 'when Birthday Parties Were Simple'

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded a throwback picture of herself as a toddler on Instagram. The actor shared her childhood memories in the caption. Take a look at the nostalgic picture and the comments it gained as well. Read on:

Raveena Tandon's Instagram Post

Raveena Tandon recently uploaded a monochrome picture of herself as a child on Instagram. Fans can see a toddler Raveena sitting in the lap of her relative and with a little boy next to her and 5 other women. Nobody is focused on the camera and the picture is candid.

Raveen Tandon wrote a lengthy caption along with the post where she talked about simpler times and mentioned the picture is from her earlier birthday party. Raveena mentions how she is ready to cut the cake and also points out her mom and aunt in the picture. Here's what she wrote: ''Back then, when birthday parties were simple, with playing passing the parcel, chutney sandwiches and wafers, with my bua, getting ready to cut my cake, my mom on the extreme left (standing )and my maasi on the right! (#) Sepia photo (#) along time ago (#)childhood memories''.

The post gained many likes and comments. Most of the comments were from fans who liked the picture and left heart emojis. Take a look at a few comments:

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Raveena Tandon is very active on social media and keeps uploading regularly to update her fans. In her last post, viewers could see Raveena's balcony. Her balcony view featured lots of trees and many birds. Raveena mentioned how the birds had been 'giving her a visit' and how delightful it was. She wrote, ''These beauties decided to descend onto my balcony this morning.. chattering away in their sweet musical chirps..''. Take a look at her post:

Fans really liked Raveena's post and left her many comments. Like the first post, most of the comments were emojis as well. Take a look at the comments she garnered on this post:

Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Raveena Tandon's Instagram

