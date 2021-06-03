Raveena Tandon Wishes Daughter On Bday, Calls Her 'budhaape Ka Sahara'

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Chaya Tandon, celebrates her birthday today. Raveena Tandon took to Instagram with a montage of pictures as well as a sweet message to wish her daughter. She was effusive with her words and the pictures that she shared was like a trip down memory lane, starting from Raveena Tandon’s daughter as a child to her wedding day. The series of pictures showed the growth of her daughter into the woman that she has become today. The pictures also brought out some lovely pictures of the mother and daughter together at pivotal moments in their lives. The pictures also showed Raveena Tandon’s daughter with other members of the family.

Raveena Tandon's daughter's birthday

As for the message that Raveena Tandon posted for her daughter, it was truly a heartfelt wish from a mother to her daughter. In her wish, she said that her daughter was everything to her, from her sounding board to her best friend. She even said that her daughter was her ‘budhape ka sahara’ which means she would be the support of her mother in her old age. Raveena Tandon further praised her daughter by saying that she the most loving and caring girl. According to Raveena Tandon, her daughter was the best thing to have happened to her. She ended her message by bestowing blessings on her on behalf of all the three mothers that Chaya had, “Veena aunty, Dolla bhabi, and me”. She also called her daughter very special.

Raveena Tandon’s Instagram followers reached out to Chaya Tandon on her mother's post to wish her on her birthday. Others commented by saying that the pictures exuded love and affection. Yet others commented on Raveena Tandon’s photos by using emojis ranging from the heart emojis to the clap emoji. The post received 12.8k likes and over a hundred comments in under an hour.

Raveena Tandon recently garnered a lot of attention when she posted a video of herself digging up the ground to remove plastic from her property. People questioned if she had actually dug up the plastic herself so she posted another video where the entire process was documented. She said, “Haan bhai sach mien kiya, a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video,did not want to pakao you’ll with my digging skills, which I was not aware was being shot, chalo Shubhratri ji! Jai Ramjiki”.

IMAGE: RAVEENA TANDON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.