Raveena Tandon's 'Saturday Night' TikTok Video Will Leave You In Splits; Watch

Just like everyone staying home and keeping themselves occupied amid Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon too is having her own fun. The actor shared a TikTok video of her 'Saturday night' on her Instagram handle.

From doing make-up, cutting vegetables, playing with the dog, curling herself in the curtain and rolling on the floor (or probably exercising), the actor showed how she spent her weekend at home.

Raveena Tandon's social media campaign

To stop the spread of rumours, Raveena Tandon launched a campaign, #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum amid Coronavirus pandemic. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, director Onir, Sonu Sood, Sonali Kulkarni, Yuvika Choudhary, Neelam Kothari Soni and many more supported the campaign and nominated their friends to spread the awareness.

“I feel it’s extremely important for all of us to do our bit by encouraging the real heroes, our doctors and nurses who are stepping out every day and fighting this deadly coronavirus. They haven’t met their families to keep us and our families safe and that’s why through my campaign — #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum — I request everyone to give these medical forces their due respect and at the same time not spread false rumours. I’m hopeful we will all see the light sooner together,” she said in a video.

