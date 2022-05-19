Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming highly -anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady. The Dangal actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama flick, building anticipation among the audiences. From launching a podcast to releasing songs, the 57-year-old is leaving no stone unturned to promote his film.

Aamir had teased the first song of the film, Kahani, with numerous videos. In one of them, he was seen playing cricket with many youngsters.

Ravi Shastri tells if Aamir Khan can play in IPL

In the video, Aamir could be heard asking if he had a chance to play for one of the Indian Premier League teams: "IPL mein chance hai kya?"

It went viral and now the former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri has reacted to it. He reviewed the actor's batting skills: "He looks in good nick. Probably he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams."

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year which will be produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures. The film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks, which won multiple Oscar awards,

Recently, the makers of the forthcoming film dropped the first lyrical track titled Kahani. Mohan Kannan's melodious voice has accentuated the soft rhythm of the track.

After launching Kahani, Aamir Khan introduced audiences and music aficionados to Main Ki Kaaran, the second track from the movie. With vocals by celebrated singer Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Main Ki Kaaran composed by maestro Pritam is a melodious song whose beauty lies in its simplicity.

Sonu had said, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were superhits and received so much love from audiences. I believe ‘Main Ki Kaaran’ is going to be another winner in our journey.”

The Dangal actor also launched his own podcast named 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaaniyan' where the star talked about the making of his upcoming film and also gave insight on who was originally supposed to sing the song Kahani.