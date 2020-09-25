Divya Dutta's Massive Net Worth Will Surely Leave Her Fans Tongue-tied; Read Details

Actor Divya Dutta has delivered many successful movies in her career and has been a part of nearly 125 blockbuster projects. As Divya Dutta celebrates her 43rd birthday today, on September 25, here is everything you need to know about the actor's massive net worth. Read more details about the actor’s prized possessions.

Divya Dutta’s net worth

As per a report published in findcelebritywiki.com, Divya Dutta’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere between 1.5 million USD to 10 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth ranges from Rs 11,05,28,550- Rs 73,68,57,000 (Rs 11.05 crores- Rs 73.68 crores). The report further adds that Divya Dutta earns the majority of her income through her acting assignments and modelling.

The report also claims that the actor earns 50,000 USD to 1,00,000 USD, which converts to (Rs 36,82,700- Rs 73,66,990). Reportedly, Divya Dutta owns a palatial house in a plush area of Mumbai. Besides being an actor, Divya Dutta has also authored a book called Me and Ma, which celebrates her mother's struggles to turn her into the woman that she is today. The book was published on February 10, 2017, by Penguin Random House.

On the professional front

The actor heaped praises for her performance as Isri Kaur in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Starring Farhan Akhtar in the leading role, the movie is based on the life of Milkha Singh. The movie follows the story of how Milkha Singh escaped Pakistan during the 1947 partition and went on to become India’s top-most athletes of his time. The movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The actor was also seen in Sheer Qorma, which chronicles the heart-warming love story of two traditional Muslim women. While Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta play lovers in the film, Shabana Azmi will be seen essaying the character of Divya’s mother in Sheer Qorma. Produced by Marijke De Souza, the romantic drama marks the third film of Bollywood which showcases the love story of two women. Some of Divya's most noted work includes Badlapur, Blackmail, Heroine, Delhi-6, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Veer-Zaara, Irada and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

(Image credits: Divya Dutta Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

