'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' To Premiere Soon, Channel Reveals Telecast Date Of Kamal Haasan's Show

On Thursday, September 24, the premiere date of the reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 4, was revealed. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 would premiere on Sunday, October 4, disclosed the channel. The premiere episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will air at 6:00 pm on Sunday. The show, hosted by actor Kamal Haasan, will be telecasted on Star Vijay, at 9:30 pm on weekdays.

Details about Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants

Ever since Bigg Boss Tamil 4's first promo was released, there has been a buzz about the contestant list of the latest season. Popular celebrities like Rio Raj, Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian, Jithan Ramesh, among others are rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Reportedly, all the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants will be quarantined before they enter the house. The show will be shot with minimal crew and will undertake all safety precautions.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was supposed to go on floors in June 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show's shoot was suspended. A few days back, Kamal Haasan, the host of Bigg Boss Tamil, returned to shoot for the promo. The first promo released on August 24, 2020, managed to amp the expectations of the small screen audience.



What's next for Kamal Haasan on the work front?

Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Shankar's Indian 2. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Siddharth in the lead is touted to be a political-thriller. The movie is touted to be the sequel to Haasan's 1996 hit movie of the same name. The movie's shoot was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, reports have it that the shoot will soon commence.

Besides the upcomer, Kamal Haasan has an untitled film with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie, tentatively titled Kamal Haasan 232 is a crime-drama. Kamal Haasan 232 marks Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan's first collaboration together. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is working with Lokesh for Master also. The film is produced by Kamal Haasan under his production banner.

