'Real Blood, Sweat': Sidharth Malhotra Posts Pic Of Injury From 'Indian Police Force' Sets

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for his debut web series titled Indian Police Force. The actor recently shared the teaser of the show with his fans on social media and piqued their interest in the action-packed series. He has now shared a glimpse of his injury as he is shooting for 'crazy action sequences' in Goa with his director.

Sidharth Malhotra, Rohit Shetty shoot for Indian Police Force in Goa

Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media account on Sunday and shared a glimpse from the sets of his debut web series Indian Police Force. He was seen showing the camera the injury he suffered on his arm during the shoot and mentioned that being an action hero in Rohit Shetty's film involved 'real sweat, real blood'. The picture featured Sidharth Malhotra smiling through the pain as his director Rohit Shetty looked on. He captioned the post, "@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa."

The actor's post also included a video of himself performing an action sequence, which appeared to be on a boat in the ocean. The clip saw the actor in an intense fight scene, as he shattered glass and threw a person off the boat. Fans got to see some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the show and expressed their excitement for its release. Rohit Shetty also uploaded a picture of himself on a boat, as he lay on its edge with a camera in his hand. The camera was outside the boat, close to the water and the director smiled from ear to ear as he shot for the series.

The Bollywood star will be seen taking on the role of a Special Cell Delhi Police officer and previously took to his social media account to share the teaser of the show. The teaser saw the actor stepping into a fierce avatar and they can't wait to see him in Shetty's cop universe. Rohit Shetty has collaborated with the online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video and is all set to take his cop universe digital.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra