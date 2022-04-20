'Indian Police Force': Sidharth Malhotra Starrer's Teaser Unveiled; Actor In New Avatar

After the immense success of his last film Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video, Sidharth Malhotra is seemingly all set to take the OTT platform by storm again with a brand new series. The actor is now teaming up with Rohit Shetty for his debut web series Indian Police Force and taking the director’s cop universe digital. The actor-director duo recently unveiled an intriguing teaser of the upcoming series, which featured the Student Of The Year star in a whole new avatar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra recently introduced fans to his new cop avatar. The actor dropped a one minute 51 seconds teaser featuring some high-octane action and thrilling stunts. The teaser revealed Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of a Special Cell Delhi Police officer and gave a glimpse of what the viewers will experience while watching the series.

While Rohit Shetty was seen performing some stunts on the sets of the film, the teaser further introduced Sidharth Malhotra in a police uniform. Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, "When @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!"

Rohit Shetty on Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force will mark the fifth outing in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The actor has earlier helmed and co-produced Singham, Singham 2, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. As he is extending his cop universe to the digital platforms, the filmmaker has collaborated with Amazon Prime Video for the new series Indian Police Force. Talking about the forthcoming series, the director mentioned how it is a very special project for him and said, "I’ve been working on it for years.

I’m delighted to be collaborating with Amazon Prime Video to breathe life into this story which will transcend geographies and linguistic barriers, providing me (with) an opportunity to showcase the same to audiences worldwide." He further expressed his excitement about the series and said, "I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra