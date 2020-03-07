Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Is A Must Watch; Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, in which he was seen playing the role of Kartik Singh. The movie also had internet sensation Jitendra Kumar, and the Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The flick released in February 2020 and narrates the tale of Kartik and Aman, who fall in love and find it difficult to reveal the same to their families.

The movie portrayed a homosexual relationship between Ayushmann and Jitendra's characters and also discussed Homophobia. It has been a super hit at the box office. Here are five reasons to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Five Reasons to watch Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

One of the first Homosexual love stories of Bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is unarguably one of the first mainstream Bollywood films to explore homosexual love story. Although movies like Kapoor & Sons (2016), Dedh Ishqiya (2014), among others have had references to homosexual love. But Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the first Bollywood movie to explore homosexual love unhinged.

Return of the 'Badhaai Ho' couple; Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao first played a married couple in Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho. The movie, starring Neena and Gajraj in the lead, was one of the biggest hits of that year. It also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' at the 66th National Film Awards.

After their success endeavour, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao returned to the screens with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. They played parents to Jitendra Kumar's character, and their portrayal in the film won them many accolades.

Bhumi Pednekar's cameo

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also featured Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo. She played the role of Devika in the film. Although she had limited screen presence, her role was reportedly appreciated by the audiences. Interestingly, Bhumi Pednekar was the leading lady to Ayushmann Khurrana in the prequel of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which reportedly made the cameo special.

Ayushmann Khurrana's impressive acting skills

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is playing one of the lead characters in the film, is reported to be one of the versatile actors of Bollywood. His last few releases have made him a bankable star. The actor's role in movies like Dream Girl, Andhadhun, Article 15, among others, have been appreciated by the critics and the audiences.

Jitendra Kumar's Bollywood debut

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan marked the Bollywood debut of Internet sensation Jitendra Kumar. He, who has worked in series like Kota Factory, Tripling, Pitchers, among others. His role in the film won him many accolades.

