Rekha Reveals Why She Has Not Signed A Film In The Past Decade: I Have The Luxury...

Veteran actress Rekha commands a strong presence in the media. However, it has been close to 10 years since she has expanded her filmography. Addressing the same, she has now revealed the reason behind not having signed a film since 2014.

Rekha's last theatrical release was 2014 film Super Nani in which she played the titular role of Bharti Bhatia.

The veteran actress has since also briefly appeared in films Shamitabh and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Rekha however is a regular attendee at media events like awards nights and fashion shows, sometimes making occasional appearances in reality television shows.

Why is Rekha not signing films?

During an interview with a leading international publication, Rekha revealed how her films never really leave her. The actress shared how she has strong memories from the entire duration of her career on sets - memories she loves to relive. Rekha said she believed that when the time is right, the correct project would find her.

Emphasising on her point, she further shared how while she may be her own person, her "cinematic persona" is something that belongs to the audience. Rekha also expressed gratitude over having the "luxury" to say no to things that do not excite her. She said, "I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no."

Rekha opens up about her relationship with art

When asked about relationships and everlasting love, the first and only thing Rekha referred to was her "craft". She revealed how her desire to learn and grow, along with a focus on positivity over negativity, is what inspired her to have a good hold over her craft. Appreciating her own commitment, the actor revealed how, even to this day, she feels like a newcomer.