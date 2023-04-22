Jubilee Star Wamiqa Gabbi Took Inspiration From Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Her Role

Wamiqa Gabbi starred in the recent web series Jubilee. The actor essayed the character of a yesteryear actress, Niloufer Qureshi. She garnered much praise for her portrayal of the character and also for the jazz song Babuji Bhole Bhale, which was featured in the series. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how she prepared for her role and that the inspiration behind her performance was popular actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rekha.

In conversation with ANI, Wamiqa Gabbi opened up about her role in Jubilee. The 29 years old actress revealed that playing the part was ‘extremely tricky’. Since the series is premised on the Hindi film industry during the 1940s and 1950s. Wamiqa Gabbi had to play a yesteryear actress. She recalled that the dance sequences in the series were shot to show a much older era and the dance movements are subtle while eye and facial expressions are heavy.

Wamiqa Gabbi featured in a jazz song Babuji Bhola Bhale in the series, Jubilee. She revealed that doing the jazz number correctly was tough and how she prepared for it. She says, “To get those right, I have followed actresses like Rekha ji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and watched songs by legendary actresses over and over again.” Wamiqa played the role of Niloufer in the series who journeyed from being an aspiring actress to an established one.

About Jubilee

Jubilee is a Hindi period drama web series that was released on April 7. The series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and is produced by Andolan Films, Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Jubilee featured an ensemble cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshkati Khurana, Sighnat Gupta, Ram Kapoor, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Prosenjit Chatterjee about his character in Jubilee

The 60-year-old Bengali superstar, Prosenjit Chatterjee also stars in Jubilee. The actor is playing the role of Srikant Roy who is the owner of a film studio. Earlier Prosenjit spoke to PTI about the series and the role he plays. He mentioned that through Jubilee they are trying to pay tribute to Indian cinema. Talking about his co-workers, he said he is happy to work with young and talented people. Jubilee marks the OTT debut of the Bengali actor.