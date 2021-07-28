Remember Rinke Khanna? Here Is What Twinkle Khanna's Sister Is Up To Nowadays

Dubbed as 'First Superstar' of Bollywood and actor Dimple Kapadia's youngest daughter Rinke Khanna enjoyed a brief career in Bollywood. After appearing in a few successful movies opposite some of the biggest names in Bollywood, the actor disappeared from the big screen to settle down in her personal life. However, she came under the spotlight once again after her elder sister Twinkle Khanna sent out a unique birthday wish online.

Where is Rinke Khanna?

After making headlines for receiving a cheesy birthday wish from actor Twinkle Khanna on July 27, netizens could not help but wonder where is Rinke Khanna now. After having a short career in the Hindi and Telugu film industry, the actor met her industrialist boyfriend Sameer Saran in 2013 and later on married him. After getting married, the duo moved to London and gave birth to two kids. With no reports of making a comeback in the film industry, the actor is occasionally spotted in events with her mother Dimple Kapadia and sister Twinkle Khanna.

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram to share a rare candid picture of her younger sister to wish her a happy birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday Rinkston! Here’s to someone who can make me laugh at the most somber moments. The last lot of Rinkes was manufactured in the seventies and they have clearly lost the mould, because they don’t make sisters like you anymore. Since you eat cheese, unlike me, I thought I would slather some onto your birthday greeting as well:) #birthdaygirl".

More on Rinke Khanna's work

Marking her Bollywood debut in 1999 in the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, she also made her Telugu debut in Majunu. She went on to appear in a handful of movies namely Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, and Jhankaar Beats. Her last movie was in the year 2004 namely Chameli. She was also set to star in a completed and shelved movie titled Zooni. The actor received Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut in the year 1999.

IMAGE- PTI

