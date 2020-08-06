Why Akshay Kumar Opined- "Every Man Is A Tharki" At A Movie Promotion And What He Meant

Akshay Kumar is a popular Bollywood celebrity, who is known for his bang-on comic timing and action roles. He always impresses his fans with his diverse movie choices and acting chops. Once in an interview, the Khiladi of Bollywood slightly went overboard as he said, “Every Main is a Tharki (Pervert)”. This he said during the promotions of the film Shaukeens.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's super hit 'Housefull 2' is a remake of which South movie? Read details

When Akshay Kumar said, 'Every man is a Tharki' while promoting a film-

Akshay Kumar had also said that, when a male sees a female, many different thoughts come into his mind, and that is natural. The actor said that this is very natural because the male has it in his DNA. But according to Akshay Kumar, what matters is how he is treating a woman or behaving with a girl. He further added that if a man tells a girl in a nice way that she is beautiful, she will like it but if you say it in a way that is "cheap", they will certainly find it repulsive.

Also read | Akshay Kumar's Khiladi quiz: Only true fans can guess the correct 'Khiladi' movie

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies are Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. Laxmmi Bomb will stream on Disney Hotstar. In the film, Akshay Kumar is portraying the role of a character that will be possessed by a ghost of a transgender. The film is an official remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, which was a Tamil-language horror comedy film. Along with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, the film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Tusshar Kapoor in key roles.

Also read | When Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna got arrested for alleged obscene behaviour

Akshay Kumar on wearing a saree for his next

Akshay Kumar will be seen donning a saree in most part of Laxmmi Bomb. Khiladi Kumar also shared his thought and experience of Laxmmi Bomb’s look and said, it is the most graceful outfit in the world. According to him, the amazing part is that it fits all sizes. He says that we can see so many women who wear sarees on a daily basis and catch the train, the bus, work at home etc. But even if they wear it regularly while travelling local transport, he thinks that their saree and Pallu never gets disturbed. Akshay Kumar feels that handling a saree is a very difficult job and only a woman can do this perfectly.

Speaking of his experience of shooting wearing a saree, Akshay Kumar added that during the scenes, many times his saree attire used to get disturbed. He also noted that it is difficult to walk in a saree. But Akshay Kumar revealed that his stylist handled everything well for him. He concluded by saying "hats off" to all the women on how they manage sarees.

Also read | Akshay Kumar in awe of Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Hafiz', says 'looks very promising'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.