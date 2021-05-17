Remember When Nushratt Bharuccha 'built' Her Own Furniture At Home? Watch Video

Not too long ago in 2020, Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha took to Instagram and dropped a video that gave a sneak peek into how she built the furniture of her own house. Nushrratt, decked up in a tank top and flared jeans, took the help of Sudhir Shetty and added the nail heads and also did the trim detailing. The actor felt proud of building her own furniture at home. Sharing the same, she wrote, “You bet imma build my own furniture, it’s for a place I call home. And a big warm thank you for helping me with everything possible in the house to Sudhir Shetty. Here’s to many more designs together.” Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram post garnered 334,666 views and is still counting.

When Nushrratt built her own furniture

On the auspicious day of Eid, the actor shared glimpses of herself and wished her fans. She donned a pastel pink mirror work dress and left her hair naturally open. Her "Eid Mubarak" post grabbed the attention of Himanshu Malhotra, who went on to call her "stunning." Fans too dropped endearing comments and complimented her look.

Earlier, she also penned her emotions about the ongoing COVID-19 battle in the country. Nushrratt Bharuccha wrote, "Every passing day I hear of someone known succumbing to COVID-19. Families broken lives destroyed. So deeply saddened with everything around us. I find myself at a loss of words. I just feel this heaviness running right down to the pit of my gut. We say stay home, stay safe. But my home is not just these 4 walls, my home is my country and the people of my country aren't safe.. I don't think any of us can fathom the depth of the repercussions which are yet to follow.. I truly do not know what world we will be in, in the future.. If this is the one we are in right now."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies and other projects

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s comedy-drama, Chhalaang. She was last seen in the Netflix film, Ajeeb Daastaans, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh, Manav Kaul, Shefali Shah, among others. The film received a mixed response from fans and critics.

