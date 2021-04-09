Remember When Ranbir Kapoor Trolled A Reporter For Asking THIS Question?

Ranbir Kapoor has grown into one of the most successful actors in the film industry. The actor is often spotted at media events where he interacts with reporters in order to promote his films. Back in 2013, a small incident between Ranbir Kapoor and a reporter made headlines when the actor trolled the reporter. Kapoor was present at the event to promote his film and thus was taking questions from the media in reference to the film. However, reporters soon tried to ask the actor questions based on his relationships and other personal information.

Ranbir Kapoor once trolled a reporter

It was during this time when the actor decided to troll the reporters by delivering an apt response. The reporter in question decided to ask Ranbir Kapoor a question where the person seemed eager to know about a certain present that Katrina gifted him. During the promotions of the film, the actor was also celebrating his birthday and thus the reporter seemed inquisitive to know about any gift the actor received from Katrina, his then rumoured girlfriend. However, Ranbir Kapoor did not seem interested in entertaining questions that did not have anything to do with his movie. Thus he calmly reminded the reporter of an English phrase, “none of your business”. The room erupted in laughter with this amazing response delivered by the actor. The team of the film too was seen laughing and enjoying the hilarious response delivered by the actor. Ranbir himself smiled after responding to the reporter’s question, before moving on to the next question presented by the media.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in a bunch of projects. The fans of the actor wait eagerly as a number of his films have already created tremendous hype. One of the films that has created a tremendous buzz is the film Brahmastra where Ranbir will be seen working opposite Ala Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Further on, the actor will also star in YRF’s next film titled Shamshera. The actor is also touted to star in Luv Ranjan’s next film along with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next project titled Animal. According to a report by KoiMoi, the actor has almost completed shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next and will soon begin working for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

