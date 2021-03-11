Remember When Sidharth Shukla Starred Alongside Varun & Alia In Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania?

Celebrated television actor Sidharth Shukla, who had marked his debut in Bollywood with the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, is reportedly all set to star alongside Varun and Alia again in their upcoming film. Although a recent report by Telly Chakkar suggested that the shoot of the film will go on floors in November this year, nothing has been officially announced yet. However, while they might soon reunite for an upcoming film, here's taking a look back at Sidharth's debut film.

Remember when Sidharth shared the screen space with Varun & Alia?

After kickstarting his career as an actor with Sony TV's Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008, Sidharth Shukla went on to become a household name by starring in multiple soap operas and reality shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Balika Vadhu, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dil Se Dil Tak to name a few. A couple of years after carving a niche for himself in the television industry, he marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with Shashank Khaitan's romantic-comedy film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014.

Alongside Sidharth Shukla, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania cast was headlined by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with actors like Ashutosh Rana Deepika Amin and Gaurav Pandey playing supporting roles. In this blockbuster film, Sidharth essayed the role of Alia's to-be fiancé Angad Bedi. The 40-year-old actor as Angad is shown to be an NRI American doctor whose engagement is fixed with Kavya Singh from Ambala.

However, Kavya falls in love with Humpty Rakesh Kumar Sharma aka Humpty Sharma. The film revolves around Kavya and Humpty's love story and how the latter convinces the former's father to not get her married to the rich, good-looking and successful, Angad.

Watch the trailer of 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' on YouTube below:

Meanwhile, the sequel of the 2014 film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania completed 4 years from its release yesterday, i.e. March 10, 2021. While the 2017 film starred the lead couple Varun and Alia, Sidharth was not a part of Badrinath Ki Dulhania's cast. Yesterday, Varun also shared a screenshot of his virtual reunion with Alia and director Shashank on Instagram and revealed discussing "Dulhania 3". Thus, it will be interesting for Sidharth Shukla's fans to find out whether their favourite actor will join the Dulhania film series with its third instalment.

