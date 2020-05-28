'Remember When We Hated Seat Belts?': Director Shekhar Kapur On Face Masks During COVID-19

With an ongoing battle to fight Coronavirus pandemic Worldwide, the basic rules are — maintain social distancing and wear masks (one of the various precautions) in public space. Many states in India have issued an order for those who don't wear face masks will be fined too. This mandatory guideline came after many were seen flouting the rule where people gave excuses like — can't breathe, or there's nothing wrong with me, or can't see the face.

Asserting the importance of face masks, director Shekhar Kapur on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and compared the situation with 'seat belts'. He said people 'hated it' when they were first introduced but now everyone is used to it and is a major safety precaution.

He said the same will be with face masks as eventually, one will feel awkward when they don't have it on. He concluded by saying that face masks and social distancing is the 'new reality'. Netizens agreed with Kapur's point.

One user wrote, "Change is the only constant is the relative reality." Another said, "True! We will also eventually get used to paying the fine for not wearing a mask as we did in case of seatbelt and helmet violations!" Another fan wrote, "Very true Sir, Compulsion for a few days later on becomes habit." [sic].

Remember when seat belts first came in, how we hated them? Now you feel like something is missing if you don’t have them on.



Soon it will be with face masks. You’ll feel strange if you don’t have them on. And if you don’t keep distance. Its going to be are new reality #Covid_19 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 28, 2020

Fans React

Already feeling it. The other day Left house without the mask. Came back and put on the mask 😭 — Vipul Shah (@vips1031) May 28, 2020

Keeping the mask on and safe distance is going to be the new normal. 🙏🙏 — Devendra Nath Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@devtripathi04) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, many fashion brands have started selling non-surgical face masks with different designs. “Fashion is the right industry to manufacture masks. The category is a definite commercial opportunity. It is not just a phase but a year-long trend,” said J Suresh, chief executive at Arvind Fashions in an interview.

