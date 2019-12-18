Renuka Shahane Slams Troll Who Referred To Her As A 'dam' Actress, Swara Bhasker Reacts

'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun' actress Renuka Shahane responded to a troll who called her a 'dam' actress. The user said, "Your just dam actress", to which Shahane clarified that "dams" were non-living things and even if she wanted to be a 'dam', she couldn't. She concluded by correcting him and said that she is a 'damn good' actress. Reacting to her reply, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker commented: "Ahahahahaha! Slayyyyy".

Do you mean "damn"? Dams are built over rivers, to harness electricity. You don't mean I'm a dam, right? Even if I wanted to be, I couldn't. They are non living things. Damn! Now may I correct your sentence? "You are just a damn actress" Yes I am! And I'm damn good! https://t.co/pJ3LSgUc04 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 17, 2019

Netizens React

What was this 😂😂😂

SAVAGE mode ON hai 😂 — P R A C H I - J A I N (PJ) (@ghanibawrichori) December 17, 2019

You are awesome! Damn! — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) December 17, 2019

Damn! You are winning our ❤ — Dreamer (@AGalleryofDream) December 17, 2019

That was cute and brutal at the same time.. 🤣🤣🤣 — | Arif Khan 🇮🇳 आरिफ़ खान | (@ArifKIndian) December 17, 2019

The damn Good answer!! Nailed it ma'am!! 🤘🤘 — Ritesh (@Ritwitts) December 17, 2019

The 52-year-old actor led shows such as "Mrs Madhuri Dixit" and "Kora Kagaz" in the 1990s. The actor, who became a household name after 1994 release "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", says she took a sabbatical after she gave birth to her first son, Shauryaman in early 2000s as she always wanted to be around for her children. Shahane is married to fellow actor Ashutosh Rana and the couple shares another son, Satyendra. "I was very clear about being a hands-on mother. I wanted to do that for a long time. I enjoyed seeing them growing up. And I wasn't missing work much anyway as the content that was being made did not excite me much. So I didn't feel like going out of my way to work," she says. Now that they are grown up, the actor is stepping out and reclaiming her place.

