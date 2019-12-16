'Tribhanga' Wrap-up: Renuka Shahane Celebrates With Kajol And Team, See Picture

Renuka Shahane is gearing up to direct the Netflix movie titled 'Tribhanga'. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn. The movie derived its name from the Odissi dance pose. The film will mark the digital debut of Ajay's wife and actor Kajol, who stars alongside Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor in it. The movie has finally wrapped up its shooting and the team celebrated it with a wrap-up party.

Renuka Sahane took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the party with her fans. The actor is seen enjoying with all the teammates including Kajol Devgn. In the picture, Renuka is seen posing with Sidhart Malhotra, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Rohit Saini, and Neha Narang. Shahane is seen in a light blue coloured salwar suit paired with contrasting off-white dupatta. On the other hand, Kajol chose a yellow bright coloured one-shoulder saree with golden border.

In the caption, Renuka expressed gratitude towards her team and said that she will be forever thankful for the amazing opportunity. She wrapped up her post saying that she felt warm and happy at the lovely wrap up party of Tribhanga.

About the movie

Ajay Devgn is producing the project through his banner Ajay Devgn Films, in collaboration with Bannijay Asia and Siddharth P Malhotra's Alchemy Films. Tribhanga is a story of three women from the same household who belong to different generations. The story is said to have a universal appeal and the constant updates by the team have amped up the anticipation level of fans for the film.

