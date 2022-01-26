Republic Day 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Kareena And More B'wood Stars Send Warm Wishes To Fans

Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to mark the day when the Indian constitution came into effect. Indians celebrate the day by remembering those who brought freedom to the country and also the day when the colonial government of India act of 1935 was replaced by a constitution based on the land's own laws. On the occasion, here is how several divas of the tinsel town, including Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, sent warm wishes to their fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Thalaivii star Kangana Ranaut sent heartfelt wishes to her fans on the occasion of Republic Day. The actor shared a legendary picture of Indian soldiers hoisting the Indian tricolour and wished everyone a Happy Republic Day. The actor was surely excited to celebrate the special occasion that she sent wishes to her fans in advance as well. A day before, the actor also shared footage of India's first National Anthem. Sharing the video, the Queen star wrote, "Our first National Anthem… Enjoy… Happy Republic Day in advance to all." Find the footage below.

Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon wish fans on Republic Day

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans Happy Republic Day 2022. While adding a tricolour, the actor also penned "Jai Hind" in the story. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon shared a graphic of her along with a heartfelt wish for the fans. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Gantantra divas ki hardik shubhkamnaein."

Dia Mirza pledges to protect and improve the environment

Dia Mirza, who is not only an actor but also an active environmentalist, found the best way to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day. On the occasion of Republic Day 2022, the actor shared a picture of the Indian constitution's preamble. She then wished her followers and prayed for them to fulfil their duties of protecting and improving the environment. She wrote, "Happy Republic Day. As we celebrate the fundamental rights of our great constitution may we also fulfil our duties." "To protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers, wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures," the actor added.

Image: AP/PTI/Instagram/@kanganaranaut