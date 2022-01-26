Anupam Kher Sends Warm Republic Day Wishes To Fans; Pens Special Note On The Occasion

January 26, 2022, marks the 73rd Republic Day of India. Indians celebrate the day by commemorating those who brought freedom to the country by replacing the colonial Government of India Act of 1935 with a constitution based on the land's own laws. While India gained freedom in 1947, its constitution came into effect in 1950. On the occasion, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher hailed with a special note those who fought and still fight for the country.

Taking to his Instagram and Koo handles, Anupam Kher extended the warm wishes of Republic Day to his fans and followers. He shared an image that read, "26 Jan | Let us celebrate the glory of our nation and share the pride of being an Indian. Happy Republic Day."

Sharing the graphic, the New Amsterdam star also penned a heartfelt note for those who protect the country. In the caption, he wrote, "Lahu dekar tirange ki bulandi ko sanwara hai, farishte tum vatan ke ho tumhe sajda humara hai." "Ham sabhi ko Gantantra Divas ki hardik shubhkamnaein evum badhai." (”By giving blood the height of the tricolor has been adorned, You are the angels of the country, you are worshipped by us. We wish all of you a very happy and prosperous Republic Day."

The actor's fans also wished him back and sent him a lot of love.

Anupam Kher pays his tribute to the Indian Army

Anupam Kher often hails Indian defence forces and pens special notes for them. On Indian Army Day, January 15, 2022, the actor hailed the Indian army and recited a beautiful poem for them.

In his poem, the actor mentioned how the Indian army is not afraid of anything, whether it is freezing cold or extremely hot, when it comes to protecting the country. He also mentioned how they are not afraid of death and happily give away their lives for the country. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Desh ke veer sipahi dekho maa ka karz chukate hai... Jai Hind."

On the work front, Anupam Kher has several upcoming projects in his kitty. He will soon share the screen space with Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai. The actor will also bring the true story of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to screens in The Kashmir Files. Apart from these, he will also star in a Tamil film titled Connect.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher