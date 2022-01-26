Republic Day 2022: Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta & Hrithik Roshan Extend Wishes On 73rd R-Day

India is marking its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. On this day, Indian citizens come together to celebrate the special occasion with great enthusiasm by unfurling the Indian Flag, watching parades and other shows performed by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and other military forces and professionals at New Delhi. Schools also have special programmes organised.

Every year this day is celebrated to commemorate the date when India’s constitution, was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, after which it finally came into being on January 26, 1950. After the Constitution was formed, India came to be recognised as the world’s largest democracy. As the entire nation is filled with patriotic spirit, several celebs of the B-town have extended their heartfelt wishes to their fans and followers.

Varun Dhawan hoists the Indian Flag

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and wished his fans a 'Happy Republic Day.' Varun shared a clip of unfurling the National Flag of India and sharing the post the Student of the Year actor captioned it as " आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस कि हार्दिक शुभकामनाये" Expressing his gratitude for being honoured as a guest to unfurl the National Flag Varun further added-" Had the absolute honour of unfurling the National Flag on our Republic Day 🙏. when I was in school I would always see some big personality come and do this never imagined I would be asked to do Something like that. Extremely humbled.

#proudindian @hilton_shillim." Here take a look at his post-

Preity Zinta wishes fans on Republic Day with a special post

Actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself posing with the tri-colour flag. Preity looked extremely vibrant in the picture. Sharing the photo the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress captioned the picture as"Happy Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं । जय हिंद 🙏 #JaiHind."Here take a look at her post-

Hrithik Roshan's inspiring words for his fans on Republic Day

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and penned a thoughtful message for all his fans. The Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor wrote-" Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift & co-exist. Jai Hind."Here take a look at his tweet-

Wishing my fellow Indians an empowering #RepublicDay ! Let us continue to believe in our collective conscience, and strive to uplift & co-exist. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2022

Image: PTI/Instagarm@varundvn,realpz