Republic Day 2022: Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Other South Celebs Wish For 'peace & Prosperity'

The entire country every year on 26th January comes together and remembers the historic sacrifices that led India to be a sovereign, independent nation. Today, India is marking its 73rd Republic Day and this day is considered as one of the most important events in the country's history and is celebrated in a grand way across the country. Some of the highlights of the day include the Republic Day Parade, cultural events celebrating the iconic moments of the country's history, tributes to the leaders who fought for Independence and formed the Constitution.

Many spend the day watching the national parade and other shows, whereas, others prefer watching patriotic films and listening to patriotic songs. Some also mark the event by sending their greetings to their loved ones. As the nation is filled with celebratory fervour, several celebs from the south Industry sent warm wishes to their fans on Republic Day.

South Celebs wish their fans on 73rd Republic Day

Actor Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle and wrote- "Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it Happy Republic Day India Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind." Here take a look at his tweet-

Celebrating 75 years of Independence, brave martyrs who fought for it🙏🏻

Happy Republic Day India 🇮🇳

Peace and prosperity always!!! Jai Hind — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 26, 2022

Mohanlal shared a picture of him in white traditional attire along with a tri-colour brooch. Sharing the picture, the Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea actor captioned the post as "Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian. #RepublicDay." Here take a look-

Let us pledge to always keep the tricolour high and rising. Republic Day Wishes to every Indian.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/2QKBUpoqxi — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) January 26, 2022

RRR fame Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle and wrote: "Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day". Here take a look-

Let us cheer for the golden heritage of our nation and its great souls. Happy 73rd Republic Day.

గణతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 26, 2022

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and wished her fans Happy Republic day with a picture. Here take a look at her story-

Tamannaah Bhatia also wished her fans 'Happy republic day' with this picture. Have a look-

Adivi Sesh who will soon be seen in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic titled Major, took to his Instagram story and wished his fans. Sharing a clip from his film he wrote-" Happy #Republic Day from the team of #Majorthefilm". Here take a look-

Image: Instagram@urstrulymahesh,mohanlal/PTI