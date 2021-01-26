Republic Day: Film Celebs Attend Flag-hoisting Events, Get 'teary-eyed' Watching Parade

It was an atmosphere of festive fervour across the country on Tuesday as India celebrated Republic Day. As the country marked the 72nd year of the formation of the Constitution, the celebrities of the film industry honoured the achievements of nation, sacrifices of the defence forces and more by sharing posts on social media. Not just that, some of them even stepped out to hoist the National Flag and some tracked the developments in the annual Republic parade.

Film celebrities mark Republic Day

Anupam Kher was one of the stars who participated in a flag-hoisting ceremony. The veteran actor was seen saluting the tricolour and other citizens. In the caption, he wrote the lyrics of the song Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge, aye watan tere liye from the 1986 movie Karma to convey greetings of one of the most significant days in the history.

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi and actor-son Ram Charan also participated in a flag-hoisting event. The duo was seen posing for the cameras as a crowd gathered around their area to catch a glimpse. Sharing the pictures, the RRR actor wished his fans for Republic Day.

Among the other highlights of the day include the Republic Day Parade at the Janpath. Veteran actor Satish Shah spent the morning by watching it and shared that he watched it with ‘utmost pride’ and ‘moist eyes.’ He proudly exulted, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai.'

Film Industry wish fans on Republic Day

The who's who of Bollywood conveyed their greetings to fans on the occasion of Republic Day. Lata Mangeshkar, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, Sunny Deol, Adnan Sami, Madhur Bhandarkar were some of those who wished their fans with posts on Twitter and Instagram.

They conveyed their thoughts and expectations from citizens, asking them to decorate ‘Bharat Ma’ and make her the ‘most beautiful,’ to ‘create the future’ like the previous generation had done for them, follow the path of peace and brother and continue to work towards the prosperity of the nation. Some of them also posted images of the Constitution to assert the principles enshrined in the Constitution. Even the politicians of the country, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leaders of other parties marked Republic Day with social media posts.

