Rhea Chakraborty Calls Sushant Singh Rajput 'cute', Avoids Confirming Relationship

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty's relationship has been under the spotlight for a while now. From spending holidays together to house hunting in Mumbai, the duo has been spotted hand-in-hand many times but none of them have confirmed the relationship. In an interview with a leading daily, Rhea refused to confirm anything regarding the same.

The actor said that they have never admitted to anything and therefore the speculation is not true. Calling themselves as 'really good friends', Rhea said she has known Sushant for 8 years and had the same manager for a long period when they were with YRF (Yash Raj Films).

Rhea said she 'loves' all her friends and her bond with Sushant has only evolved over the years. She confessed her feelings in a rather friendly way and said that she finds Sushant 'nice and cool'. The actor further added that 'he's super cute and attractive' but is unaware how he feels about her.

Responding to Sushant's previous statement: "It will take a kaand (huge/big) magazine and a lot of money, I need to at least feature on the cover, apart from the money before I tell the truth whether or not I am single" — Rhea said that if a guy can be featured on a magazine cover for revealing his relationship, women should definitely be featured on two covers and many more things to reveal her personal life.

Sushant Singh Rajput breaks Instagram silence with intense post, rumoured GF Rhea reacts

Meanwhile, Sushant's career has experienced both ups and downs. While he delivered one of his biggest hits with Chhichhore, movies like Sonchiriya and Drive did not create a mark.

His love life, however, kept making headlines. Be it being spotted with Rhea for ‘dates’, holidays, the duo is among the actor-couples part of the gossip mills often. Moreover, it is being reported that the rumoured couple is finally set to do a film together. They have signed a film for Vashu Bhagnani’s banner, reports claimed. They were spotted together after a workout recently too.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.