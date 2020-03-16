Sushant Singh Rajput breaks Instragram silence with intense post, rumoured GF Rhea reacts

Though his movie on space Chanda Mama Door Ke got shelved, Sushant Singh Rajput’s love for space and the science behind it is well-known. The actor’s posts around it on social media used to make headlines some time ago. As the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star returned to social media after two months, it was once again the stars that caught his attention.

The 34-year-old broke his Instagram ‘silence’ that was on since January 24, with a photo of him enjoying a ‘starry night’. For company was the book Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions, and that it seems made him believe that the airplane in the sky was travelling to Venus.

Sushant then acknowledged that he had been missing from the scene on Instagram for some time, writing ‘long time’ and asking his fans how they were doing.

Here's the post

Not sure if rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was a part of the ‘starry night', but she had a heartwarming reply to his post, calling it ‘cute.’

Sushant’s last post was a monochrome pic in January and the one before was also two months before that, in November, where he had spoken about ‘recovering.’

In the meanwhile, his career experienced both ups and down. While he delivered one of his biggest hits with Chhichhore, movies like Sonchiriya and Drive did not create a mark.

His love life, however, kept making headlines. Be it being spotted with Rhea for ‘dates’, holidays, the couple is among the actor-couples part of the gossip mills often.

Moreover, it is being reported that the rumoured couple is finally set to do a film together. They have signed a film for Vashu Bhagnani’s banner, reports claimed. They were spotted together after a workout recently too.

Sushant is also working on Dil Bechara, the official remake of The Fault in Our Stars.

