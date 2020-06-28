Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Outside Farhan Akhtar's Residence In Mumbai; See Pictures

14 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence on Sunday. Rhea was accompanied by actor Shibani Dandekar.

Rhea was dressed in white traditional outfit and was seen following the protocols of wearing the mask. Shibani too followed the rules of wearing mask.

'Hope Mumbai Police is...': Ranvir shares screenshot of Sushant's social media activity

Rhea Chakraborty's 9-hour questioning in Bandra police station

Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police for around nine hours recently. Mumbai Police is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide. Snapped by the paparazzi in the afternoon, Rhea was seen coming out of the Bandra police station in Mumbai. Rhea was accompanied by her father. As she came out of the police station, she was surrounded by media persons for a quote, but she folded her hands to offer no comments.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family chants Mahamrityunjay Mantra at prayer meet; Watch

Rhea was one of those who visited Cooper Hospital where Sushant’s post-mortem was being conducted. Sushant and Rhea had been rumoured to be dating for over a year after being spotted numerous times by the paparazzi. They were also set to star in a film together, as confirmed by director Rumy Jaffrey.

Sushant’s friend, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is also the director of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, was among the others who recorded his statement with the police. His staff, including his managers, have also been questioned in connection with the case.

