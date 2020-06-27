'Hope Mumbai Police Is...': Ranvir Shares Screenshot Of Sushant's Social Media Activity

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death by suicide on June 14 left everyone shocked and teary-eyed. 13 days after his death, the Mumbai Police is still investigating the case and has recorded statements of over 20 people close to the actor.

While the investigation is still going on, some fans observed and alleged that strange activity is going on with Sushant's social media handles. This triggered many to ask — Who is operating Sushant Singh Rajput's account? Ranvir Shorey, who was amongst a few to attend Sushant's funeral and who also shared screen space with him in 'Sonchiriya', shared a screenshot and wrote, "If true, this is creepy af. Hope @MumbaiPolice are looking into it." [sic]

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's father breaks silence; talks about Ankita & wedding plans with Rhea

Before Shorey, BJP MP Roopa Ganguly too wrote on her Twitter handle, "Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now?" [sic]

She further said, "When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?" She captioned the video: "If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene? #cbiforsushant"

Meanwhile, according to the reports Mumbai Police has approached Twitter India and asked for in-depth information regarding Sushant's deleted tweets before his death.

'Wo bol rahi thi, hum sunte gaye': Sushant Singh's father talks about Kriti Sanon

When asked whether his son succumbed to the pressure of being an actor in the industry, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said that it's one of the possiblities for his suicide. He said, "Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga."[Translation: It's possible in the film industry. Anything is possible. It does happen, when someone sees another's progress, then they should do something. It must have happened.]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.