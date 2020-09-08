Rhea Chakraborty's 2009 'narcotic' Tweet Goes Viral After Her NCB Arrest; Netizens React

Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. Rhea was arrested after three days of questioning in the case. Soon after her arrest, Rhea's 2009 tweet where the actor is talking about 'narcotic trafficking' went viral on social media.

Rhea in the tweet wrote, "Just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking." [sic]

just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,, — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) November 19, 2009

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

She herself wrote this, despite knowing the consequences of Narcotic Trafficking she still supplied. It shows her mentality.

On Monday, sources informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through her brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Sources said that Rhea again blamed Sushant and his circle of friends for consuming drugs and she also denied she consumed drugs when confronted with Samuel Miranda. However, sources said that Samuel Miranda was the one who gave the drugs to her which she then claimed to give to Sushant. NCB will soon write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so that it can find whether CBD oil was seized or recovered, sources added.

