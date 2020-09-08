Rhea Chakraborty Arrested: Shekhar Suman Reacts Triumphantly, Says 'Victory Starts Here'

Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to express himself as Narcotics Control Bureau took Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty under custody on Tuesday after interrogating her for 3 days in connection with her role in the drug probe. He wrote that with Rhea's arrest the way ahead will be clearer and called it a "big victory".

Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Big Victory.uske ghar mein der hai andher nahin.I hope yahan se ab raasta saaf nazar aayega.Aap sab ki aawaz aur mehnat rang laayi.As you sow so you shall rea..p. #VictoryStartsHere"

On day three of her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea Chakraborty admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs, as per sources. The actor had earlier admitted ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty admits to meeting drug peddler Basit

On Monday, sources informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation revealed that whenever she called Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant and asked for drugs, it was not for her but for Sushant Singh Rajput and his friends. She also reiterated her claim that she has never consumed drugs. However, according to sources, she said at best she had smoke cigarettes. Rhea also revealed that through her brother Showik, she had met the alleged drug peddler Basit Parihar, who is currently in NCB's custody, on five occasions and that he used to visit their house.

Sources said that Rhea again blamed Sushant and his circle of friends for consuming drugs and she also denied she consumed drugs when confronted with Samuel Miranda. However, sources said that Samuel Miranda was the one who gave the drugs to her which she then claimed to give to Sushant. NCB will soon write to Mumbai Police and CBI to hand over the seizure memo so that it can find whether CBD oil was seized or recovered, sources added.

