'Rhea Loved Sushant, In Trauma Now; Entitled To Fair Probe': Her Counsel To Supreme Court

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard the plea of Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Bihar to Mumbai. This comes a day after Rhea Chakraborty denied all allegations leveled by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in an affidavit she had filed.

'Rhea was in love with Sushant'

Senior Advocate Shyam Divan represented Rhea Chakraborty and said that Rhea was in love with Sushant and is in severe trauma after his death. Further making a massive claim, the counsel stated that the late actor's father did not like Rhea.

Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday, submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court hearing that Bihar Police has no jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and had usurped it “under political pressure”. She also called Bihar Police’s move to seek a CBI probe in the matter “illegal and bad in law”. Furthermore, as the hearing proceeded Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer defended the Mumbai Police probe and said that the Bihar cops are wrongly blaming Mumbai cops, adding that Mumbai cops have recorded statements of more than 56 people.

Rhea Chakraborty in an additional affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday appealed to protect her from being made a “scapegoat of political agendas.' According to sources, the actress said that the investigation into financial scams of thousands of crores by ED and CBI never see the light of the day, and at the drop of a hat cases get registered even without jurisdiction in the foundational case. Rhea also accused media channels of “convicting” her before it was even established that there was foul play in his death.

