Rhea Kapoor Pens Note Ahead Of Karwa Chauth: ‘It's Not Something Karan Or I Believe In’

Rhea Kapoor, whose marriage to Karan Boolani made headlines in August, had something important to tell her fans on Sunday. The filmmaker took to her Instagram account to share that she will not be doing any collaboration related to Karwa Chauth. As Rhea penned down a lengthy note with regard to the same, she mentioned that it is not something she and her husband believe in.

Rhea Kapoor's note about Karwa Chauth collaborations

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram story on Sunday and mentioned that she and Karan Boolani do not believe in the spirit of Karwa Chauth. She began her note by asking brands and others not to reach out to her for Karwa Chauth collaborations. The filmmaker wrote, "It's not something Karan or I believe in." Having said that, she further mentioned that the couple respects others who choose to partake in the festivities. She continued that she did not want to promote something that she did not believe in as she further wrote, "The last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She also mentioned that 'random strangers' often think it is silly of her to reject the idea of the festival. She wrote in her story, "For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being ‘silly’, ‘have to do it’, 'it's my first'. No, thank you"

After Rhea tied the knot with Karan, she posted her first picture with him and penned down a heartwarming caption in which she called Boolani her 'best friend and the best guy ever'. She wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be." The duo tied the knot at Anil Kapoor’s Mumbai residence and the event was an intimate one with close friends and family.

