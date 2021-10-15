Rhea Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Dussehra Celebration In 'New Home'; See Pictures

The entire nation is immersed in celebrating the auspicious festival of Dussehra on October 15 with many Bollywood celebrities sharing the happiness with their fans via social media. Veere Di Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor also took to her social media to share a glimpse into the Dussehra celebration at her new home.

Sister of popular actor Sonam Kapoor, this would mark her first Dussehra celebration since officially tying the knot with Karan Boolani on August 14.

Rhea Kapoor celebrates Dussehra with Karan Boolani

The 34-year-old took to her Instagram to share the joy of the auspicious festival with her followers by sharing photos and videos of her celebration. In the video, the producer showed around the preparations of the rituals at her new house followed by her husband Karan sharing the same video. She captioned the videos by writing, ''New home. New memories. Happy Dussehra (sic)''.

More on Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

The couple was known to be dating for a long time before officially tying the knot on August 14 this year. The producer had taken to her Instagram to share several pictures from her wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by the entire Kapoor family including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others. Their wedding was a big affair with the pictures from her wedding featuring the entire Kapoor family making rounds on the internet. To mark the start of her new life with her husband, Rhea also penned a note for him by writing,

''12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life.''

Recently, Rhea celebrated her husband's birthday by treating him to a candlelight dinner in Rajasthan's Amanbagh. She also penned a sweet note for him writing, ''Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There’s no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much.''

Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor