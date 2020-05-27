Rhea Kapoor Shares Anil Kapoor's Evolution From 'Dwapar Yug To 2020'

How does Anil Kapoor look so young in his 60s? Is Anil Kapoor reverse ageing? — and many other comments like these have been revolving around Anil Kapoor's youthful looks. Sharing a fan's picture collage of his evolution, Rhea Kapoor showed how her father still looks young from 'Dwapar Yug to 2020'.

The first picture is from 1990s, with no moustache (Dwapar Yug) and the collage then shows 980 BC, 90's and 2020's muscular Anil Kapoor. What is the secret to his young looks? On his 63rd birthday, Kapoor revealed that Salman and he used to always joke, 'whatever your age is, usse zyaada bolo, so you look younger'. He then said that earlier, it was easy to hide an actor's age but now one cannot hide it and will look like a fool if you do.

Fitness is a way of life for me: Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor says being fit is extremely important for him and he struggles to function properly if he doesn't exercise. Kapoor, 63, said he feels "cranky" if he doesn't workout.

"For me, fitness is a way of life. It is my daily routine. I cannot operate without exercising regularly or doing something for my fitness: I do yoga, running, sprinting, weights. I also do planks. I can't go to work without it as it makes me positive. I feel very cranky, uncomfortable, my heart isn't into work (if I don't exercise)," Kapoor told reporters.

The actor said he has realised he is able to perform better when he's feeling fit. "If there's a goal in my life, to do something incredible for my family or while working for a director, fitness makes me do it better. It motivates, inspires me, makes me fresh. It makes me happy and when I'm happy I can make others happy too. Fitness is my first priority," he added.

Anil Kapoor shares home workout video, says 'All you need is a wall and will power'

(with PTI inputs)

