Anil Kapoor Shares Home Workout Video, Says 'All You Need Is A Wall And Will Power'

Anil Kapoor's dedication towards his physical fitness amid the coronavirus lockdown is applause-worthy. After leaving his fans in awe with his workout motivation in his social media posts, Anil Kapoor shared another clip on the Internet where he can be seen sweating it out at home without any equipments. The actor who is known for his stellar acting skills is giving out major fitness goals to his fans in the latest video.

Anil Kapoor shares an exercising video on social media

The Race actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a motivational video where he can be seen shedding some extra kilos while exercising without any equipment. He can be seen leaning against a wall and exercising while balancing himself. In the caption, the Mr. India actor mentioned that these kinds of exercises need a strong will and wall power to keep one balancing. He also described that this kind of exercise is good for the legs, gluteus muscle, and washboard abs.

Read: Anil Kapoor Recalls Anupam Kher's 36 'incredible' Years In Films, Calls Him A 'chameleon'

Read: Anil Kapoor's Movies That Focused On Strong Family Bonds; 'Om Jai Jagadish' To 'Judaai'

All you need is a wall and will power.

Great for your legs, glutes and abs. #noequipmentworkout #tryitnow👊 pic.twitter.com/c1RIAs9p2b — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 26, 2020

As soon as Anil shared the video on the micro-blogging site, scores of his fans stormed the comment section and praised the actor for his mind-blowing energy. One of the users who had a query regarding the exercise, asked Anil about how much minimum time should one spend every day for exercise? Another user chimed in and wrote that Anil has immense strength in his legs. A third user asked the actor o give tips to his fans to maintain such a body and remain fit. Another user wrote, “Motivation personified.”

How much minimum time should one spend everyday for exercise — BollywoodXpress13🎬 (@Prashanth13G) May 26, 2020

Sir you are my inspiration ap mere liye bhagwan ho — Har har Mahadev (@Motivat02672145) May 26, 2020

Immense strength in the Legs. — CA Sumit Gupta (@007sg) May 26, 2020

Sir kuch humhe v tips doh aapke jaisa tandrost aur jawan rehne k liye — Singh_shimu (@SinghShimu) May 26, 2020

Sometime back, Anil had shared another video on his social media where he flaunted his fitness regime while burning out some calories. The video was posted after his 36th marriage anniversary celebrations amid lockdown where he believed that it was important to 'burn off the calories' after he indulged in anniversary cakes.

Last week, the Welcome actor had shared a few pictures of himself in a lean avatar and captioned it with a long note about the importance of immunity for not just the body but also the mind. While sharing the picture, Anil penned an inspirational message which read, "Our mind is the one part of the body we have to work the hardest on, and yet the results of this hard work may not always be manifest to others. There is no mind bicep to flex no brain six-pack to show off. But the mind is what will make the difference to a successful health kick. Every day, the first thing I flex is the power of my mind to get up get rolling, move beyond what obstacles it has placed in my way, remove what clouds of doubt have come over me. If you think you can, you will. If you think you can't, you won't. Either way, you will prove yourself right. So embrace the mind and start your day by first flexing your will power and your resolve."

Read: 33 Years Of Mr India: Anil Kapoor On Reconciling With Kishore Kumar, Laxmikant Pyarelal

Read: 'Have A Malang Day!': Anil Kapoor Wishes 'amazing' Co-star Kunal Kemmu On His Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.