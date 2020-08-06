Rhea Kapoor Shares Snaps Of Her 'near-perfect' Mac And Cheese On IG, Celebs Shower Love

Producer Rhea Kapoor recently shared a few pictures of her homemade mac and cheese on Instagram. She also penned down a few words where she mentioned how good the mac and cheese tasted. Many celebs and fans flooded the comments section with comments on the post. Take a look at Rhea's post and the comments it gained.

Check out Rhea Kapoor's post

Rhea Kapoor recently uploaded 2 pictures of her homemade mac and cheese. Both the pictures were quite aesthetic and featured portraits of golden mac and cheese. In the first snap, viewers could see the mac and cheese in a big cooking bowl and in the second snap, they could see a bit of the pasta on the plate sprinkled with some pepper.

Rhea also wrote down a small caption where she mentioned that she had cooked the dish. The producer also added that she had cooked the dish to near-perfection. Rhea wrote - Today I made Mac and Cheese. And it was pretty damn near perfect. Life’s too short to be humble about a good Mac and Cheese no? Thank you @eleftheriacheese for me secret ingredient (emoji) and my food photog @samyuktanair #rheamade

Many celebs commented on the post. A few of the celebs were Nikhil Merchant, Chef Kevin Cheung, Pernia Gilani and Rhea's friend Samyukta Nair. All the celebs mentioned that the dish looked great. Take a look at comments by celebrities:

Pic Credit: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Many fans and admirers also commented on the post. A few fans mentioned how they were craving for a mac and cheese as well. Take a look at the comments by fans and admirers:

Pic Credit: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Rhea Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to keep her followers and fans updated. In one of her recent posts, she wished Anand Ahuja on his birthday. Rhea uploaded a few pictures of Anand alone and then a few with Sonam Kapoor. The producer mentioned that she was happy to have him as her brother-in-law. Rhea wrote - happy Birthday! Feel blessed to have a new brother, friend, confidant and the only person that understands @sonamkapoor like I do. Never thought it was possible. How awesome that it is. (emoji) love you, mean it. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

