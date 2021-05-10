Rhea Kapoor Shares What She's Been Missing About Sonam-Anand Ahuja In 3rd Anniversary Note

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been among the most popular couples of Bollywood for the past few years. While media attention on their relationship had started much before their marriage, the spotlight has continued after tied the knot. The couple recently marked three years of their marriage on May 8, and there were heartwarming words shared by their family.

Rhea Kapoor’s sweet message for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam’s sister Rhea dropped stunning pictures of the couple, posing candidly at their wedding, as well packing on PDA on one of their international trips. The producer termed Sonam and Anand as her ‘favourite people’. She added that she wished to make up for two years of ‘lost adventures’, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hoped to enjoy together soon, having a ‘lifetime’.

Rhea showered her love on the couple, and shared that she felt that a 'part of her soul' was missing. However, she wrote that FaceTime family meetings was enough for them to keep in touch till then, along with a hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal’ that is synonymous with the couple.



Previously, their parents, Sunita and Anil Kapoor had also showered their love on the couple. The former wished that love, laughter and wonderful memories kept on increasing for them. Anil Kapoor hoped that there was ‘forever to go’ for the couple as they celebrated three years of marriage. The veteran also shared that he was missing them.

On the professional front, Sonam recently completed shooting of her next based on the Korean film Blind. She had also posted updates from the shoot. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star reportedly plays a blind woman in the Sujoy Ghosh-produced movie.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.