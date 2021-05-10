Last Updated:

Rhea Kapoor Shares What She's Been Missing About Sonam-Anand Ahuja In 3rd Anniversary Note

Rhea Kapoor shares what she's been missing about Sonam-Anand Ahuja in a heartwarming 3rd anniversary note for the popular Bollywood couple.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapaoor

Image: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram


Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been among the most popular couples of Bollywood for the past few years. While media attention on their relationship had started much before their marriage, the spotlight has continued after tied the knot. The couple recently marked three years of their marriage on May 8, and there were heartwarming words shared by their family.

Rhea Kapoor’s sweet message for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

Sonam’s sister Rhea dropped stunning pictures of the couple, posing candidly at their wedding, as well packing on PDA on one of their international trips.  The producer termed Sonam and Anand as her ‘favourite people’. She added that she wished to make up for two years of ‘lost adventures’, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, but hoped to enjoy together soon, having a ‘lifetime’. 

Rhea showered her love on the couple, and shared that she felt that a 'part of her soul' was missing. However, she wrote that  FaceTime family meetings was enough for them to keep in touch till then, along with a hashtag ‘everyday phenomenal’ that is synonymous with the couple. 

READ | 'Kumkum Bhagya' written update April 21: Rhea warns Tanu and teams up with Pragya
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)


Previously, their parents, Sunita and Anil Kapoor had also showered their love on the couple. The former wished that love, laughter and wonderful memories kept on increasing for them. Anil Kapoor hoped that there was ‘forever to go’ for the couple as they celebrated three years of marriage. The veteran also shared that he was missing them.

READ | 'Kumkum Bhagya' update April 20: Rhea lashes out at Aliya, former teams up with Prachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

On the professional front, Sonam recently completed shooting of her next based on the Korean film Blind.  She had also posted updates from the shoot. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star reportedly plays a blind woman in the Sujoy Ghosh-produced movie. 

READ | Kumkum Bhagya 30 April 2021 written update: Rhea accuses Ranbeer of loving Prachi

READ | Rhea Kapoor reacts to Will Smith’s post on being ‘in the worst shape’ of his life

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT